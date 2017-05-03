Things To Remember When Declaring Personal Bankruptcy

Many things can happen in life that can cause personal financial strain. It can be brought on by poor decisions, loss of income or even, a death in the family. No matter what has put you in the financial situation that has brought you looking for bankruptcy information, this information will help.

Decide whether you want to file for Chapter 7, or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. As an individual, you may do either one. Find out as much as you can about each type of bankruptcy, so you are able to make a choice that you can live with in the future.

If bankruptcy is an option for you, secure the services of an attorney. Having a lawyer on your side is the best way to avoid mistakes and bad decisions. A personal bankruptcy lawyer will be able to help you and ensure you are doing things the proper way.

Consider hiring an attorney who specializes in personal bankruptcy. Although most states allow you to file for bankruptcy without a lawyer, your case could be dismissed if you don't fill out your paperwork correctly, and you may need to file additional motions to protect your property or discharge certain debts. A bankruptcy attorney can help ensure that you get the outcome you hope for when you file.

You do not need to be bankrupt to file for personal bankruptcy. In 1898 the term was changed from "bankrupt" to "debtor" so that people could more readily understand that an inability to pay bills is the main qualifying factor in filing for personal bankruptcy. Most people who file are not, in fact, completely bankrupt.

Know what debts can be forgiven. You may hear that you have to pay a certain debt, and that it cannot be discharged, but that information will usually be coming from a bill collector. Student loans and child support and a few other debts cannot be discharged, but most others can.

Evaluate your consultation with any lawyer by the way he or she handled the consult. Consider the length of your consult. If it lasted less than 15 minutes or it was with an assistant rather than an actual lawyer conducting the consult, this could signal that lawyer is probably not the best choice. You want someone that takes the time to handle your case personally, and you want to get your money's worth. You should also shy away from those lawyers who pressure you with phone calls or try convincing you immediately after a consultation by getting pushy.

Look into proper timing. You can keep your tax refund even when filing bankruptcy. You have to time it just right to do so. Wait until after your tax form has been processed, and you have received your tax return. One of the sneakiest things that a trustee does is to take an income tax return that debtors rely on. Waiting can keep that money in your pocket.

Since filing for bankruptcy is quite a complicated process, it is recommended that you find yourself a lawyer that specializes in bankruptcy. There is usually some sort of a fee associated with hiring one though. However, if you can not afford one, you should still look into one since there are organizations that could help you out with the cost of one.

Explore all of the options available to you before you file for bankruptcy. Filling for bankruptcy can have some serious future implications. For instance, getting a mortgage application approved when you have previously been bankrupt will be tough to say the least. Therefore, you should thoroughly investigate all of the alternatives to bankruptcy. Perhaps you could borrow money from a family member or consolidate some of your debts.

Look for a bankruptcy attorney that belongs to the NACBA (The National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys). When you are filing for bankruptcy, it is essential that you hire the services of an experienced and reputable bankruptcy attorney. Attorneys that are members of the NACBA, are also, members of a well-respected consumer bankruptcy organization, so you can be sure that you will be getting the best legal advice available.

Keep in mind that, currently, student loans cannot be discharged when filing for bankruptcy. There is a process by which student loans could be considered dischargeable, but it is costly, difficult, and rarely successful. However, student loans in bankruptcy have been a topic discussed by Congress in recent years, so keep up with new bankruptcy laws to find out if any changes have been made.

When you file bankruptcy, you want to avoid finding yourself in similar dire financial circumstances, so planning for and making a post-bankruptcy budget is a good idea. When you can create such a budget and stick to it after bankruptcy, you are far less likely to find yourself in the same position in the future, ensuring you are more financially free.

Continue to pay certain bills. Once you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you won't receive any more collection calls, and you may cease to receive certain bills. Remember that you are still under obligation to pay for your 'secured possessions', such as your home or vehicle, or you may lose them.

While the economy may be improving somewhat, lots of people remain unemployed and in financial turmoil. You can avoid bankruptcy even with no steady source of income. This article has likely given you some ideas on how you can protect yourself from having to file for bankruptcy. Hopefully, you have the best luck.